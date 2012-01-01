Thank you for caring about cats!
Thank you for caring about cats!
We are a small group of caring local residents who serve our local community.
Visit the rest of our site and THANK YOU FOR CARING ABOUT CATS!
Sincerely,
Tommy’s Cats
EIN: 84-1884177
Join us for fun, raffle baskets, door prizes and 50/50 with cash bar and food available for purchase. Proceeds to support TNR, spay/neuter, medical and general fund for stray and abandoned cats.
Doors open 4pm.
TICKETS ON SALE NOW. NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR.
Click >>> HERE <<< for more info!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.